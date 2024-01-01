Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.23. 2,507,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,058. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

