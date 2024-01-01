HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. HI has a market cap of $2.89 million and $271,204.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.15 or 1.00252581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00208964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010362 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $359,522.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

