Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE HFRO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 627,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,855. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
