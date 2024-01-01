Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.25 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $149.78 million and $16.56 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 9,894,670,428.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386,565,655.27 or 8,534.44812686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 111,431,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.17530183 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $21,977,416.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

