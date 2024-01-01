iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $124.58 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.70958279 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $17,875,533.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

