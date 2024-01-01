Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 262,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,819. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after buying an additional 589,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

