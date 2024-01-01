Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE IRRX remained flat at $10.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

