Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of INBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 440,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.52.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

