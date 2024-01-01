Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

