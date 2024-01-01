J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.66) to GBX 238 ($3.03) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,764. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

