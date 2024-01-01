Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 or more EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $127.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $28,553,795 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jabil by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.