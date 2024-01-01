Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.63. 236,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,682. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

