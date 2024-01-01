Jito (JTO) Price Down 27.5% This Week

Jito (JTO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Jito has a market cap of $226.82 million and $142.83 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.8658969 USD and is down -16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $99,631,315.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

