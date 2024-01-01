John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Marshall Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $318.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.63.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of ($4.84) million during the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.