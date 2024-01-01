KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 34.9% in December

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KALA BIO Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of KALA BIO stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $7.00. 60,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.74.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($1.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -18.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KALA BIO by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KALA BIO by 552.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Articles

