Kava (KAVA) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $987.83 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00093548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00028218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00025091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,862,470 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

