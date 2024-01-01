KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of KB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 85,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,807. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

