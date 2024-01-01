Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Achieves $899.16 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $899.16 million and approximately $68.66 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,873,682,607 coins and its circulating supply is 3,478,440,979 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

