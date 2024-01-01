Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops One Day Volume of $16.69 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion and $16.69 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,365.81 or 0.05285890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,275.25257112 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,398,588.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

