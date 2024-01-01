LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LMP Automotive Price Performance

LMPX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 16,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,487. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

