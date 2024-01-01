Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $78.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

