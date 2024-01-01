MagnetGold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,431.17 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. MagnetGold has a market cap of $47.62 million and $26,431.17 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.