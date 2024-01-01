Mina Market Cap Hits $1.68 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $251.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) traded 9,894,670,428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386,565,655.27 or 8,534.44812686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,110,235,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,342,181 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,109,962,252.8400393 with 1,026,875,308.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.34819147 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $118,535,934.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

