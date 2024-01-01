Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $385.91 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Moonbeam has a market cap of $385.91 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00094184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,685,745 coins and its circulating supply is 809,214,331 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

