Nano Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.40 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00165744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00588027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00374744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00229598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

