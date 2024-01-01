Nervos Network Trading Up 4.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $173.29 million and $3.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00170252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00610437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00387288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00236012 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,940,671,022 coins and its circulating supply is 43,256,887,955 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.