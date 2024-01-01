NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 443,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,777. NOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. NOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

