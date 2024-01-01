OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading 1.9% Higher

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.34). 138,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 407,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.33).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £24.39 million, a PE ratio of -178.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.33.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

