Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,272.39

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $9,272.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,388.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00165437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.00590881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00374735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00228311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,137,557 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

