PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.40 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $130.40 million and $2.64 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) traded 268,084,746,735.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328,708,647.47 or 7,307.00670468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,618,346 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 768,618,345.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14300345 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,559,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

