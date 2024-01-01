Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,047,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 861,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.