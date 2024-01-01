PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. 51,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,256. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

