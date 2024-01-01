Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW) Short Interest Down 31.1% in December

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLHW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

