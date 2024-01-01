Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €46.18 ($50.75) and last traded at €46.32 ($50.90). Approximately 317,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.41 ($51.00).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.79. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

