Prom (PROM) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and $5.51 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00013205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00020824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.11 or 0.99975572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010318 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00210756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.4719069 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,299,322.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.