Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.0 days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
