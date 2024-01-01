Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.0 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

