Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:QFTA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 203,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.