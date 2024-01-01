QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $76.14 million and $2.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,938,419,123 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

