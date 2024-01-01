Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 2%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 14,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 118,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.52 million, a PE ratio of -57.27, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

