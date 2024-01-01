Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

