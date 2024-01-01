ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 232,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,409. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

