Reviewing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 28.31% 8.93% 6.99% E2open Parent -96.79% 2.99% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

48.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autohome and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.50 $281.97 million $2.32 12.09 E2open Parent $652.22 million 2.04 -$648.70 million ($2.08) -2.11

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 1 0 0 2.00 E2open Parent 1 5 0 0 1.83

Autohome presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Summary

Autohome beats E2open Parent on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

