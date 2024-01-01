Reviewing Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 13 9 0 2.29 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $257.48, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.16 $7.85 billion $20.94 10.74 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 29.36, indicating that its share price is 2,836% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

