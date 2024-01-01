RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

