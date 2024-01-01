Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of RMBI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 272,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.