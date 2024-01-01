Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCL remained flat at $10.63 during trading on Monday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roth Ch Acquisition V

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCL. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 409.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 923,060 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth about $5,916,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.