Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryohin Keikaku in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

