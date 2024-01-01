Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

