Saitama Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $541,138.75 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00021045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,990.97 or 1.00012377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010263 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00208447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,973,269,801.64. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00126474 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $265,043.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.