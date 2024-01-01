SALT (SALT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,638.45

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $24,638.45 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,324.30 or 0.99869050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010173 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00201922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

